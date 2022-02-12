The spokesperson of the Russian president told Sputnik that Vladimir Putin's 2007 message to the West at the Munich security conference was meant as a wake-up call rather than a threat

This Thursday marked 15 years since Putin warned NATO against pushing toward the Russian borders.

He urged the West to give up on its idea of building a "unipolar" world which he branded as a typical aspect of "Cold War bloc thinking."

"The collective West labeled his speech as the most aggressive thing they heard lately, although I remain convinced that there was nothing aggressive about it. It was an absolutely constructive speech that warned against burying our heads in the sand instead of dealing with problems that loomed large over the coming years," Dmitry Peskov said.