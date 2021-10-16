WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 has been received very well in United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk said.

"A statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 was received very positively and it was so at all the meetings we had," Overchuk during a press briefing on Friday.

The Russian official said the United States had expressed readiness to work together in the climate realm and the two countries have agreed to continue communicating on the issue at a ministerial level.

Earlier this week, Putin said at the Russian Energy Forum that Moscow is striving to achieve carbon neutrality of the economy with is set goal of doing so it no later than 2060.