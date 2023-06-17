The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and an African delegation on Ukraine peace initiative have finished in the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg after they lasted for 2.5 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and an African delegation on Ukraine peace initiative have finished in the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg after they lasted for 2.5 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese leader Macky Sall, Comoros President Othman Ghazali and Zambian head of state Hakainde Hichilema participated in the talks. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Ugandan and Congolese representatives also partook in the negotiations.