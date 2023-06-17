UrduPoint.com

Putin's Talks With African Delegation On Ukraine Peace Initiative Finished

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 11:52 PM

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and an African delegation on Ukraine peace initiative have finished in the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg after they lasted for 2.5 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese leader Macky Sall, Comoros President Othman Ghazali and Zambian head of state Hakainde Hichilema participated in the talks. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Ugandan and Congolese representatives also partook in the negotiations.

