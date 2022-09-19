(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's conversations with other leaders, including from the EU countries, are constructive and take place in a tone of mutual respect, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Despite the fact that we have included a number of countries in the list of unfriendly countries, based on their hostile steps, communication still occurs with some of them. Without communication, without negotiations, it is impossible to carry out these relations. And of course, these relationships are still carried out in a normal human form, and these are always quite constructive conversations," Peskov told reporters, noting that these talks "are most often all carried out in a tone of mutual respect."