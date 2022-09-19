UrduPoint.com

Putin's Talks With Foreign Leaders Are Constructive, In Tone Of Mutual Respect - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Putin's Talks With Foreign Leaders Are Constructive, in Tone of Mutual Respect - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's conversations with other leaders, including from the EU countries, are constructive and take place in a tone of mutual respect, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Despite the fact that we have included a number of countries in the list of unfriendly countries, based on their hostile steps, communication still occurs with some of them. Without communication, without negotiations, it is impossible to carry out these relations. And of course, these relationships are still carried out in a normal human form, and these are always quite constructive conversations," Peskov told reporters, noting that these talks "are most often all carried out in a tone of mutual respect."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

1 hour ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

3 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.