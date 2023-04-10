Close
Putin's Trip To Turkey Not Planned Before May 14 Election - Cavusoglu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 08:53 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's trip to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Turkey will not take place before the May 14 presidential election in Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"Neither Erdogan's visit to Russia nor Putin's visit to Turkey are planned at the moment, but the leaders are holding intensive phone conversations," Cavusoglu told the A Haber broadcaster when asked if state visits are planned before the presidential election.

