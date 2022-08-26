UrduPoint.com

Putin's Trust Rating At 81%, Approval Rating At 78% - Poll

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by more than 81% of Russians, and 78.4% approve of his work, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.

The poll also found that 50.

9% of respondents approve the Russian government's work and 52.6% approve Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's professional performance.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted from August 15 to 21 among 1,600 citizens aged 18 and over. The margin of error does not exceed 1%, with a confidence level of 95%.

