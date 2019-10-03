UrduPoint.com
Putin's Upcoming Visit To Saudi Arabia To Give Fresh Impetus To Bilateral Ties - Lavrov

Putin's Upcoming Visit to Saudi Arabia to Give Fresh Impetus to Bilateral Ties - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia will give a fresh impetus to the development of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

On September 30, Saudi Ambassador to Russia Raid bin Khalid Krimli told Sputnik that Putin was going to visit the kingdom in approximately two weeks.

"I am sure that the Russian-Saudi top-level meeting will give a fresh impetus to our multifaceted partnership, allow it to reach a new level, boost mutual understanding between the two peoples," Lavrov told Arab-speaking media, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The minister pointed out that both Moscow and Riyadh were proponents of the decisive fight against terrorism.

"We know from our own experience what troubles and destruction could be caused by the extremist ideology and therefore we will never dodge and separate radicals into friends and foes as well as use them for selfish purposes," Lavrov noted.

The minister said that the bilateral ties may further intensify in industry, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, transport, natural resources and modern technologies.

"One more achievement is our close coordination on the situation in the global oil market," Lavrov added.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are actively cooperating as part of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal to stabilize global oil prices.

