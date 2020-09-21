UrduPoint.com
Putin's Video Message For UNGA Already Sent To New York - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's video message for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has been already sent to New York and will be released on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin's video message for the UNGA was recorded on Friday. You know that most heads of state will deliver addresses through video messages this year. The video message has already been sent to New York. We can expect the message to be published tomorrow, on Tuesday, starting around 18:00 Moscow time [15:00 GMT]," Peskov told reporters.

