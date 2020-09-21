Russian President Vladimir Putin's video message for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has been already sent to New York and will be released on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's video message for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has been already sent to New York and will be released on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin's video message for the UNGA was recorded on Friday. You know that most heads of state will deliver addresses through video messages this year. The video message has already been sent to New York. We can expect the message to be published tomorrow, on Tuesday, starting around 18:00 Moscow time [15:00 GMT]," Peskov told reporters.