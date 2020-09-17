UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Video Message For UNGA To Be Broadcast September 22 - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:25 PM

Putin's Video Message for UNGA to Be Broadcast September 22 - Moscow

The video message of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the UN General Assembly is planned to be broadcast on September 22, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The video message of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the UN General Assembly is planned to be broadcast on September 22, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"Given the anniversary character of this session, the president will lead the Russian delegation and will make a statement on the first day of the event," Zakharova told a briefing.

The session will be held in New York from September 22 to September 29.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Lead New York September Event From

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

26 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

45 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

54 minutes ago

Vietnam to Evacuate 1.1Mln People Ahead of Approac ..

27 seconds ago

Belarus to Become 1st Country to Receive Russian V ..

29 seconds ago

Islamabad Police hold `Open Kutchehry' to address ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.