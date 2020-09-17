The video message of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the UN General Assembly is planned to be broadcast on September 22, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The video message of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the UN General Assembly is planned to be broadcast on September 22, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"Given the anniversary character of this session, the president will lead the Russian delegation and will make a statement on the first day of the event," Zakharova told a briefing.

The session will be held in New York from September 22 to September 29.