DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin may pay an official visit to Armenia at the end of the year, from October to December, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Thursday, adding that details with the exact dates are currently being worked out.

"The issue of organizing an official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin is on our agenda now. There is an understanding that this will happen in the second half of this year, from October to December. Of course, we are still to agree on the dates," Mirzoyan said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.