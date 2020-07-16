UrduPoint.com
Putin's Visit To Crimea For Keel-Laying Ceremony Postponed To Monday - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

The working visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Crimea has been postponed until Monday, while today's agenda will include consultations on budgetary matters in his official residence of Novo-Ogaryovo, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The working visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Crimea has been postponed until Monday, while today's agenda will include consultations on budgetary matters in his official residence of Novo-Ogaryovo, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Peskov said that Putin was scheduled to attend a ceremony of floating Russian warships in the Black Sea coastal city of Kerch in eastern Crimea.

"There have been changes in the president's working schedule: the earlier announced visit to Crime and attendance of the ceremony of floating new warships will take place on Monday. The working visit to Crimea has been postponed until Monday," Peskov said at a briefing on the Russian president's daily schedule.

The schedule on Thursday will instead include a consultation on the upcoming budget process, according to the spokesman.

"Today, the president will be working in Novo-Ogaryovo. He will, in fact, launch the budget process today. It traditionally begins in the summer," Peskov said.

The visit to Crimea, according to the earlier announcement, was to include Putin's meeting with representatives of the Zaliv shipyard and hold a video conference with two other Russian shipbuilding companies, Sevmash and Severnaya Verf.

In January, the Russian president said that Russia was poised to achieve 70 percent modernization of its fleet to maintain and strengthen its status of global maritime power.

