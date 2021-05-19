UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Visit To Dushanbe Scheduled For Mid-September - Tajikistan's Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

Putin's Visit to Dushanbe Scheduled for Mid-September - Tajikistan's Foreign Minister

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tajikistan is scheduled for the second third of September, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said on Wednesday.

"The main issue of the bilateral agenda this year is the preparation for the official visit of the Russian president to Tajikistan.

It is scheduled for the second third of September," Muhriddin said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The government of both countries, including the foreign ministries, have already started the work on the meaningful content of the visit. Of course, we will pay special attention to this issue during today's negotiations," Muhriddin added.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Tajikistan September Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

9 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

10 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

10 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

8 hours ago

India offers reward for Olympic medalist wanted in ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.