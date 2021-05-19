DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tajikistan is scheduled for the second third of September, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said on Wednesday.

"The main issue of the bilateral agenda this year is the preparation for the official visit of the Russian president to Tajikistan.

It is scheduled for the second third of September," Muhriddin said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The government of both countries, including the foreign ministries, have already started the work on the meaningful content of the visit. Of course, we will pay special attention to this issue during today's negotiations," Muhriddin added.