MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Kremlin's press service confirmed on Saturday that the preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to France in the second half of August are ongoing.

Earlier in the day, the BFMTV reported that French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would meet with Putin on August 19 at his residency in southern France.

"Putin's visit to France in the specified time is being worked on," the press service said.