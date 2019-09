Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Hungary on October 30 are under way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Hungary on October 30 are under way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It is being prepared," Peskov said.