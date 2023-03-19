UrduPoint.com

Putin's Visit To Mariupol Was Not Planned In Detail - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Mariupol was not planned in detail thus his movement around the city was spontaneous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Putin paid a surprise visit to Mariupol on Saturday evening, inspecting the city infrastructure and talking to local residents.

"The president visited Mariupol. Initially, it was planned for him to visit a residential complex, and conversations with the residents were not preplanned. It was absolutely spontaneous," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Putin's movement around the city was unplanned, adding that there was no motorcade and the president drove the car on his own, following the traffic rules.

Putin paid a full-scale working visit to Mariupol, Peskov added, stressing that the president's security was always observed.

Mariupol, a city located on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, was a hotbed of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine until it came under Russian control on April 21, 2022. Since then, Russia has been actively clearing the city's port of mines and restoring civilian infrastructure.

