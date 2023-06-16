ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in on the agenda, but there are no specific agreements on the day, place and agenda yet, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported about the upcoming visit of the Russian leader to Turkey in the near future.

"Such a visit is on the agenda, it is being planned. But there are no agreements on the date, place and agenda at the moment." the source said.