MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a meeting with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), scheduled for this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There is no clarity about this visit for the coming days. We will tell you if there is clarity. President Putin does not plan any meetings with Mr. Haftar this week," Peskov told reporters, after being asked when Haftar would visit Moscow.

On Friday, Haftar confirmed in a letter to Putin that he was ready to accept Putin's invitation to return to Russia and continue the intra-Libyan dialogue.

Haftar came to Moscow last week for ceasefire talks with the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli and led by Fayez Sarraj, but left the capital without signing the proposed deal.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, met in Berlin to discussion solutions to the conflict in Libya. Haftar and Sarraj attended the Berlin conference but did not engage in direct negotiations.