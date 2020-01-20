UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Weekly Schedule Includes No Meeting With Libya's Haftar - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Putin's Weekly Schedule Includes No Meeting With Libya's Haftar - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a meeting with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), scheduled for this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a meeting with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), scheduled for this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There is no clarity about this visit for the coming days. We will tell you if there is clarity. President Putin does not plan any meetings with Mr. Haftar this week," Peskov told reporters, after being asked when Haftar would visit Moscow.

On Friday, Haftar confirmed in a letter to Putin that he was ready to accept Putin's invitation to return to Russia and continue the intra-Libyan dialogue.

Haftar came to Moscow last week for ceasefire talks with the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli and led by Fayez Sarraj, but left the capital without signing the proposed deal.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, met in Berlin to discussion solutions to the conflict in Libya. Haftar and Sarraj attended the Berlin conference but did not engage in direct negotiations.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Egypt European Union Visit Berlin Tripoli Vladimir Putin United States Libya Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

New salary scheme for Dubai Government employees

1 minute ago

ADNOC, Eni sign strategic framework agreement on C ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Buhais Geology Park

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai banks provide facilities worth AE ..

2 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi participates in 28th New Delhi World ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 420.14 points ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.