Putin's Wishes Of Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 Were Conveyed To Assad - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:53 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin's wishes for a speedy recovery were conveyed to his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, who is recovering from COVID-19, but two leaders have not held a phone talk recently, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's wishes for a speedy recovery were conveyed to his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, who is recovering from COVID-19, but two leaders have not held a phone talk recently, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, the Syrian presidential office said that Assad and his spouse, Asma, had been infected with the coronavirus, adding that the couple is in a stable condition.

"No, in the past few days there were no contacts. But, of course, the wishes of a speedy recovery from the Russian president were conveyed to Mr. Assad," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

