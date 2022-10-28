(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Four in five of Russians believe that President Vladimir Putin performs well in his professional capacity and 77% fully trust him, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

According to the study, Putin's work is disapproved only by 10% of respondents. Another 11% found it difficult to assess his performance.

Meanwhile, just 14% of citizens expressed their distrust in the Russian leader, while 9% refrained from answering.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians across 104 urban and rural settlements from October 21-23.

The level of support for the Russian leader has slightly decreased compared with the FOM poll's findings the week prior, when 80% of Russians assessed Putin's professional performance positively and 79% of respondents expressed their full trust in the president.