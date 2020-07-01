PYD Might Consider Allying With Damascus Only If US Forces Withdraw - Kurdish Politician

The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) might consider allying with Damascus only if it loses the US support once the US troops withdraw from Syria, Abdul Hakim Bashar, a co-founder of the Kurdish National Council in Syria and vice-president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) might consider allying with Damascus only if it loses the US support once the US troops withdraw from Syria, Abdul Hakim Bashar, a co-founder of the Kurdish National Council in Syria and vice-president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, told Sputnik.

Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said he hoped Kurdish forces in north-eastern Syria would soon come back to the side of Damascus to expel foreign troops together.

"As for the future, the return of these forces [PYD] to the Syrian regime side depends on the US position. If the US presence continues in the eastern Euphrates, as well as its support to the SDF forces, the regime will not receive anything.

However, in case of the US withdrawal, then, I think, the talks between the Democratic Union and the regime will resume," Bashar said.

According to the Kurdish politician, a lot of talks are underway between the PYD and Damascus, with US President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to pull forces from Syria serving as a catalyst.

In the end of 2019, Damascus was in talks with the representatives of the self-governing Kurdish autonomous administration in the country's northeast. The talks failed because of what Muallem called "inconsistent policies" of the Kurdish representatives.