UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PYD Might Consider Allying With Damascus Only If US Forces Withdraw - Kurdish Politician

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:53 PM

PYD Might Consider Allying With Damascus Only If US Forces Withdraw - Kurdish Politician

The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) might consider allying with Damascus only if it loses the US support once the US troops withdraw from Syria, Abdul Hakim Bashar, a co-founder of the Kurdish National Council in Syria and vice-president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) might consider allying with Damascus only if it loses the US support once the US troops withdraw from Syria, Abdul Hakim Bashar, a co-founder of the Kurdish National Council in Syria and vice-president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, told Sputnik.

Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said he hoped Kurdish forces in north-eastern Syria would soon come back to the side of Damascus to expel foreign troops together.

"As for the future, the return of these forces [PYD] to the Syrian regime side depends on the US position. If the US presence continues in the eastern Euphrates, as well as its support to the SDF forces, the regime will not receive anything.

However, in case of the US withdrawal, then, I think, the talks between the Democratic Union and the regime will resume," Bashar said.

According to the Kurdish politician, a lot of talks are underway between the PYD and Damascus, with US President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to pull forces from Syria serving as a catalyst.

In the end of 2019, Damascus was in talks with the representatives of the self-governing Kurdish autonomous administration in the country's northeast. The talks failed because of what Muallem called "inconsistent policies" of the Kurdish representatives.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Trump 2018 2019 From Opposition

Recent Stories

WHO Seeks Coordination With China on Risk Assessme ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6,556 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Canada&#039;s Governor General o ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

25 minutes ago

Over 40 States Report No Increase in Radioactivity ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Launches Production of New A-545 Assault Ri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.