UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PYD Says Ready To Cooperate With Damascus Amid Threat From Turkey - Senior Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:47 PM

PYD Says Ready to Cooperate With Damascus Amid Threat From Turkey - Senior Official

The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) is calling on Damascus to take action to end Turkish military presence in northern Syria and is ready for "anything that will serve Syria's interest," a PYD senior official, Aldar Xelil, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) is calling on Damascus to take action to end Turkish military presence in northern Syria and is ready for "anything that will serve Syria's interest," a PYD senior official, Aldar Xelil, told Sputnik.

Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said he hoped Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria would soon come back to the side of Damascus to expel foreign troops together.

"We are now facing a clear and open occupation by Turkey that targets Syria and its people in every way. In our opinion, there were many ways that Damascus could take to prevent this from developing, but they were not reached. Now we need tools for the practical implementation.

We want Damascus to have a real role in this context and are ready for anything that will serve Syria's interest, as well as its unity," Xelil, a member of the Joint Presidium of the Democratic Union Party, said.

The Kurds are Syrians who have defended their national identity and know that Damascus is the "general solution" to the overall crisis in Syria and to the Kurdish issue as well as any other problems, Xelil continued.

"We are always ready to protect [our lands] against the existing occupation that aims to divide Syria and fragment its unity, as well as to contribute to the expulsion of these people," Xelil said, adding that what he called "Turkish occupation" has changed the demographic situation of the original Syrian regions.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Damascus From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Lampard, Ancelotti call for VAR 'reflection'

1 minute ago

Hamilton and Mercedes dominate season-opening prac ..

1 minute ago

AJK govt achieved its tax collection target for 20 ..

1 minute ago

TikTok CEO Says China Never Asked for Indian Users ..

2 minutes ago

Constable martyrs, 9 injure in police operation

9 minutes ago

Ch Fawad underscores need to reform judicial syste ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.