Pyongyang Carries Out Possible Ballistic Missile Launch - Japan Coast Guard

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) North Korea has launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard said Wednesday, citing the data of the country's defense ministry.

"According to the data of the Japanese Defense Ministry, North Korea has carried out a possible ballistic missile launch," the coast guard said in a statement.

Aircraft and ships were urged to avoid debris from the missile should any be spotted and inform the Japan Coast Guard should the projectile's fragments be found, the statement read.

It was the 12th such launch this year and the first since June 15.