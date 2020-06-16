UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pyongyang Confirms Complete Destruction Of Kaesong Liaison Office - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Pyongyang Confirms Complete Destruction of Kaesong Liaison Office - State Media

Pyongyang confirmed on Tuesday that the inter-Korean liaison office in the industrial complex located in North Korea's border town of Kaesong has been completely destroyed by an explosion, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Pyongyang confirmed on Tuesday that the inter-Korean liaison office in the industrial complex located in North Korea's border town of Kaesong has been completely destroyed by an explosion, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a military source, that explosions were heard and smoke seen in Kaesong's industrial zone.

According to the KCNA, a "terrific" explosion ruined the joint liaison office in the industrial zone at 05:50 GMT, which was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" angered by activists from South Korea who have sent balloons with leaflets criticizing the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across the border.

Relations between the two neighbors soured last week as North Korea threatened state-level action if Seoul failed to curb the anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign, which was being carried out by South-based defectors. Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said the counteraction would include demolishing the inactive South Korean industrial compound in Kaesong and withdrawing from the bilateral military agreements.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army has said that North Korea was studying the possibility of deploying its army to zones demilitarized in accordance with the intra-Korean agreements. The KCNA reported that the North Korean army would "immediately and consistently" implement any decision and decree of the party and government.

Related Topics

Army Threatened Kaesong Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Kim Jong Border From Government

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

12 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

20 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

27 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

42 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

42 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.