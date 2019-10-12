Pyongyang Demands Compensation From Tokyo for Fishing Boat Incident in Sea of Japan

North Korea demanded compensation from Tokyo for the recent collision of a Japanese patrol vessel and a North Korean fishing boat in the Sea of Japan, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

"We strongly demand that the Japanese government compensate for the material damage caused by the sinking of our fishing vessel and ensure avoiding repetition of such incidents. If such incidents happen again, the consequences will be undesirable for Japan," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the Korean Central news Agency.

Pyongyang insists that the Japanese patrol vessel committed plunder of the North Korean boat and sank it in the sea.

The vessels collided on Monday near one of the best fishing grounds in the area. The incident took place about 180 miles from the Noto Peninsula within Japan's exclusive economic zone. The North Korean vessel reportedly started to sink after the collision, throwing 60 people overboard. Japan's Coast Guard and Fisheries Agency sent patrol ships to the area to deter illegal fishing.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry lodged a protest against Pyongyang through diplomatic channels over the incident.