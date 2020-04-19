Pyongyang Denies Kim Jong Un Recently Sent 'Nice Note' to Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the country's leader Kim Jong Un had not sent letters to US President Donald Trump, as recently stated by Washington.

Trump said at Saturday's White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing that he had "received a nice note from him [Kim] recently" and that his relationship with the North Korean leader was "fine.

"

"It is not known for certain whether the US President meant the letters that were sent and received previously, but recently, our top leadership has not sent any letters to the US President," the official Korean Central news Agency cited the ministry's statement as saying.

In March, Trump sent a letter to the North Korean leader expressing a desire to cooperate with Pyongyang in the area of epidemic control measures.