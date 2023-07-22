Open Menu

Pyongyang Fires Cruise Missiles Toward Yellow Sea - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Pyongyang Fires Cruise Missiles Toward Yellow Sea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) North Korea launched several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea early on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's military.

The media cited the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying that intelligence agencies of South Korea and the United States were analyzing the launches, which occurred around 4:00 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT on Friday), to determine the type of missiles and other details.

The latest launch came three days after Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the report said.

North Korea carried out its previous missile launch on July 12. The new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is believed to have flown over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) at a maximum altitude of over 6,000 kilometers on a lofted trajectory.

On Friday, the South Korean Defense Ministry threatened Pyongyang with "the end of the North Korean regime" in the event of a nuclear attack against Seoul after the North said that the deployment of US nuclear assets in the region could be a sufficient reason to use nuclear arms.

On Thursday, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam criticized the deployment of a US nuclear ballistic missile submarine in South Korea earlier in the week, saying that Pyongyang could potentially consider it a sufficient basis for the use of nuclear arms for self-defense.

The US's USS Kentucky, an Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine, made port in Busan on Tuesday, in the southeast of South Korea. On the same day, the meeting of the two countries' Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) took place, during which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, reaffirmed their commitment to deterring North Korea.

Related Topics

Attack Nuclear Threatened Pyongyang Busan Seoul Same Japan South Korea United States North Korea July Media Event

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

4 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

4 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

4 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

4 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

4 hours ago
Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

4 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

4 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

4 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

4 hours ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World