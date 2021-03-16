Pyongyang Introduces Ban on Movement on Tuesday Due to Dust Storm - Russian Embassy

Pyongyang administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on movement in the wake of a large-scale dust storm, the Russian Embassy to North Korea said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Pyongyang administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on movement in the wake of a large-scale dust storm, the Russian Embassy to North Korea said.

According to the diplomatic mission, the storm is expected to last from 5:00-22:00 local time (20:00 to 13:00 GMT).

"The Embassy has received a note from the Department for Work with the Diplomatic Corps of the DPRK [North Korea], in which diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited here are informed that since a dust storm with large-scale negative consequences is expected on March 16, 2021, a general ban on any movement around the city is being introduced in Pyongyang as part of anti-epidemic measures," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

It noted that this measure applies to all local and foreign staff of embassies of foreign countries, including diplomatic staff. Besides, the mission said that it strictly followed all counter-pandemic measures, imposed by the government of North Korea.