Pyongyang Not Answering Seoul's Calls Via Communication Lines For 2nd Day - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Pyongyang has not been answering Seoul's calls via the military and inter-Korean communication lines for the second day in a row, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Saturday, citing officials.

On Friday, the South Korean Unification Ministry announced that the daily call via the cross-border communication line was not made. Seoul said there were no problems on its end. Calls on the military line also remained unanswered.

"Regular calls aren't being made due to an unspecified reason from the North's side ... We will monitor the situation, including the possibility of a (technical) problem in the North's line," a defense ministry official said, as quoted by the news agency.

Both countries usually hold a phone conversation twice a day, at 9 a.

m. and 5 p.m. through both lines. The civil inter-Korean communication line operates only on working days, while military contacts take place on weekends as well.

Daily contacts through the cross-border communications lines have already been ceased for multiple times. Thus, in June 2022 Pyongyang stopped answering calls due to technical glitches caused by rain. In the summer 2020, North Korea announced a cancellation of all lines with Seoul over leaflets criticizing Pyongyang allegedly sent by South Korean activists. In July 2021, the North restored the communication channel, however, in August, it was interrupted again and finally restored in October the same year at the direction of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

