Pyongyang Possibly Test-Fired SLBMs - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Japan's Defense Ministry does not exclude that North Korea likely test-fired the same kind of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Saturday that it test-launched in the fall of last year, NHK reports.

According to the Japanese broadcaster, the location from which Pyongyang carried out its latest missile test suggests that SLBMs could have been tested, possibly the same kind as in October 2021.

On Saturday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military that North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the area around the city of Munchon, lying on the coast of the Sea of Japan.

According to the Japanese military, both of the missiles launched by North Korea flew 350 kilometers (217 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and falling outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

On Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Last week, Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.