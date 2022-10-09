UrduPoint.com

Pyongyang Possibly Test-Fired SLBMs - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Pyongyang Possibly Test-Fired SLBMs - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Japan's Defense Ministry does not exclude that North Korea likely test-fired the same kind of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Saturday that it test-launched in the fall of last year, NHK reports.

According to the Japanese broadcaster, the location from which Pyongyang carried out its latest missile test suggests that SLBMs could have been tested, possibly the same kind as in October 2021.

On Saturday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military that North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the area around the city of Munchon, lying on the coast of the Sea of Japan.

According to the Japanese military, both of the missiles launched by North Korea flew 350 kilometers (217 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and falling outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

On Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Last week, Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.

Related Topics

Munchon Pyongyang Same Japan North Korea October 2017 From

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

2 hours ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

2 hours ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

2 hours ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.