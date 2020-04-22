Pyongyang has been considering Kim Jong Un's younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, as the leader's potential successor in case of an emergency related to Kim's health condition, Japanese media reported, adding that Kim's sister rose to become the second most powerful person in North Korea in late 2019 when a decision on her candidacy was made by the country's leadership

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Pyongyang has been considering Kim Jong Un's younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, as the leader's potential successor in case of an emergency related to Kim's health condition, Japanese media reported, adding that Kim's sister rose to become the second most powerful person in North Korea in late 2019 when a decision on her candidacy was made by the country's leadership.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported, citing South Korean and US sources, the decision to transfer all power in the country to Kim Yo Jong upon Kim Jong Un's sudden death was made at a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea at the end of 2019, and since then, "many directives on party and military issues were made on behalf of Kim Yo Jong."

According to the sources, in January, a group of French doctors visited Pyongyang due to the deterioration of the condition of Kim Jong Un, allegedly suffering from high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

The training of Kim Yo Jong as a potential successor has further accelerated since then, and she has actually become the number two person in the North Korean hierarchy.

The reports come against the background of Kim's alleged heart-related surgery. However, the Yonhap news Agency said, citing the South Korean government sources, that the reports on surgery were not true.

Meanwhile, Kim has missed a number of important events in North Korea this month, including the ceremony marking the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. Yet, Kim was allegedly seen several days earlier attending a government meeting.