- Pyongyang Ready to Invite International Experts to Yongbyon Nuclear Site -Foreign Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:58 PM
Pyongyang is ready to invite international experts to the Yongbyon nuclear site, head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's North American affairs department Jo Chol Su said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on Friday
"This should be further discussed afterwards, but I'd like to say that everything can be positively considered for sure," Jo said when asked if a visit could be organized to the Yongbyon site to see nuclear facilities being dismantled.