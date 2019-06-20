Pyongyang Ready to Show Patience in Korean Peninsula Settlement - Kim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pyongyang is ready to demonstrate patience on the Korean Peninsula settlement, but it wants other parties to meet it halfway, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un said Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Pyongyang is ready to demonstrate patience on the Korean Peninsula settlement, but it wants other parties to meet it halfway, North Korea 's leader Kim Jong Un said Thursday.

"North Korea is ready to show patience, but at the same time it hopes that relevant parties will make some gestures in response, look for solutions that would take the justified concerns of all parties into account," Kim said, as quoted by the China Central Television.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is currently on a visit to North Korea, reportedly said that Beijing was "ready to help North Korea resolve its justified security and development concerns."