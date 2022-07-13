Pyongyang Recognizes Independence of LPR, DPR - North Korean Embassy in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) North Korea has recognized the independence of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the country's embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We confirm (the recognition of the DPR, LPR)," the embassy said, adding that the corresponding note was sent to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang.