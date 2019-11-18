UrduPoint.com
Pyongyang Rejects Idea Of Another Fruitless Summit With US - Foreign Ministry Adviser

Mon 18th November 2019

Pyongyang does not intend to hold denuclearization talks with Washington if such discussions are not beneficial for the East Asian nation, Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Pyongyang does not intend to hold denuclearization talks with Washington if such discussions are not beneficial for the East Asian nation, Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

"We are no longer interested in negotiations that do not bring us advantage," the diplomat was quoted as saying by the state-run Korean Central news Agency.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent Twitter post in which he urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to get the denuclearization deal done and promised they would see each other soon, Kim Kye Gwan said Pyongyang would "no longer give the US president something to brag about without getting anything in return."

According to the North Korean diplomat, a chance for dialogue will be missed if the US continues its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.

On November 14, South Korean state-run Yonhap News Agency reported, citing North Korea's chief negotiator with the US, that US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun proposed holding the next round of bilateral negotiations in December.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had previously been unstable due to the North's multiple missile tests, significantly improved last year following Kim's talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. However, the negotiation process stalled this year due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and North Korea's resumed missile tests. Pyongyang has repeatedly stated that the United States should work out a "new solution" on denuclearization and provide North Korea with security guarantees by the end of the year, or else risk negotiations being terminated.

