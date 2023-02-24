MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The continuation of Washington's "hostile practices" toward North Korea, including possible military exercises and deployment of strategic weapons on the Korean peninsula, may be perceived as a "declaration of war" against Pyongyang, the Department of US Affairs of the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that, following Pyongyang's Saturday ICBM launch and the Monday test-firing of two ballistic missiles, Japan requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

"The U.S. should bear in mind that if it persists in its hostile and provocative practices against the DPRK despite the latter's repeated protest and warning, it can be regarded as a declaration of war against the DPRK. The U.S. should perceive intuitively and accept the consequences to be entailed by it," Kwon Jong Gun, the department's director general, was quoted as saying by the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

Kwon expressed discontent over the fact that the US and South Korea "put a sovereign state's legitimate right to self-defence on the agenda of the UNSC" and strongly protested and denounced the move, according to the statement.

"If the UNSC has a true intention to contribute to peace and security in the Korean peninsula, it will have to bitterly condemn the U.S. and south Korea for their moves of escalating military tension such as frequent deployment of strategic assets and large-scale joint military drills against the DPRK," the minister added.

Over the past weekend, North Korea launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. On Monday, Pyongyang also test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan in its second weapons test in three days, sparking security concerns in Japan and South Korea. Tokyo said that both missiles had landed outside its exclusive economic zone.

On Wednesday, the US, Japan and South Korea held ballistic missile defense exercises to increase cooperation in response to the recent missile launches by North Korea. The drills were held in the Sea of Japan and involved three destroyers equipped with the US Aegis combat system.