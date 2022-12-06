UrduPoint.com

Pyongyang Says Opened Artillery Fire In Response To South Korean Shelling At Contact Line

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Pyongyang Says Opened Artillery Fire in Response to South Korean Shelling at Contact Line

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The North Korean troops opened artillery fire on Tuesday in response to shelling conducted by the South Korean army in the area adjacent to the contact line, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said.

South Korea fired multiple launch rocket systems and howitzer in the area adjacent to the front at around 09:15 local time (00:15 GMT) on Tuesday, according to KPA's General Staff.

"The General Staff of the Korean People's Army gave an alarm of combat readiness for emergency and an urgent instruction on strengthening the watch of the enemy situation to units at all levels including the front artillery units of the People's Army, and an order to the front artillery units concerned on firing live shells to the sea for the purpose of warning for immediate and powerful counteraction," the staff said in a statement, quoted by the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

In addition, the North Korean army urged the South Korean side to "put an immediate stop to their provocative military action in the area adjacent to the front," the statement specified.

On Monday, North Korea fired over 130 artillery shells towards the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea in response to the South Korean military drills near the border. The South Korean side explained that they fired artillery shots during routine military drill, accused Pyongyang of violating the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement on de-escalating tensions in border buffer zones and demanded a halt to such activities. North Korea, on the other hand, has vowed to always respond to "enemy actions" with even more serious military measures.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Army Pyongyang Japan North Korea Border 2018 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

9 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

9 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

9 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.