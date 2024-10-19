Pyongyang says recovered remains of South Korean drone

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) North Korea claimed Saturday it had discovered the remains of at least one crashed South Korean military drone in the capital Pyongyang, releasing images of the aircraft that some analysts confirmed as South Korean, while a lawmaker suggested it might be a replica.

The nuclear-armed North recently accused Seoul of using drones to drop anti-regime propaganda leaflets on the capital.

Pyongyang's defence ministry spokesman said security authorities found the remains of a crashed drone during a search of the North Korean capital on October 13, the official KCNA news agency reported.

The North's investigation "scientifically proved that the drone came from the ROK", the unnamed spokesman said, using South Korea's official acronym.

South Korea's military initially denied sending drones, but has subsequently declined to comment.

"There is no value in verifying or responding to North Korea's unilateral claims," it said in a brief statement Saturday.

North Korea has previously warned it would consider it "a declaration of war" if another drone was detected.

The North Korean official claimed the drone was of the same type as a vehicle-mounted drone displayed by the South Korean military during an Armed Forces Day event in Seoul last year.

KCNA released several images of what it claimed was the recovered drone, including one showing it lodged in a tree and others featuring North Koreans who appeared to be officials.

Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said that based on the images released by the North, the drone was "clearly a long-range reconnaissance small drone used by... the South Korean military".

"It is the same model that our military showcased during the Armed Forces Day event last year," he told AFP.

The North said the drone was found in Pyongyang's Hyongjesan district, which Hong said was close to the North's Sanum-dong missile research centre.

Given the location, the drone "may have been used (by the South Korean military) for reconnaissance", he said.

But South Korean lawmaker Yu Yongweon, who sits on the defence committee in parliament, suggested it was possible North Korea released images of a replica of Seoul's military drones, noting that many drones used by civilians also resemble the one Pyongyang claims was sent from the South.

The North has previously unveiled drones that appeared to be visual copies of the US-made RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper, Yu's office said in a statement sent to AFP.