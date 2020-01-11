UrduPoint.com
Pyongyang Says S.Korea Should Not Be Encouraged By Trump's Birthday Greetings To Kim

Sat 11th January 2020 | 02:33 PM

North Korean authorities received greetings from US President Donald Trump for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's birthday, but this move should not be viewed by South Korea as an occasion for joy, Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said on Saturday.

Kim Jong Un celebrated his birthday earlier in the week. On Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser delivered a congratulatory message for North Korean leader on Trump's behalf. According to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, the birthday greetings had already reached Kim Jong Un through the US president's personal letter.

"The south Korean authorities had better not dream a fabulous dream that we would return to the dialogue with thankful feelings for the birthday greetings like someone. They are well advised to behave prudently not to be reduced to a fool heading nowhere," the South Korean official was quoted as saying by North Korea's state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

He added that it was "presumptuous" of South Korea to meddle in the personal relations between the North Korean leader and the US president and play the role of a mediator.

The reopening of dialogue between the two states may only be possible if the United States agree on the issues raised by North Korea, which, according to the North Korean adviser, seemed like an elusive goal.

US-North Korea negotiations on dismantling the north's nuclear and missile programs have been stalled since the leaders' summit in Hanoi in February 2019 in which the sides failed to reach a deal. Pyongyang has been seeking concessions in Washington's stance, giving a year-end deadline in 2019 and warning of adopting a "new path" after it expires.

