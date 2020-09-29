UrduPoint.com
Pyongyang, Seoul Should Address Issues Of Political Settlement On Korean Peninsula -Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 02:30 AM

Pyongyang, Seoul Should Address Issues of Political Settlement on Korean Peninsula -Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Issues of the final political settlement on the Korean Peninsula should be addressed by South Korea and North Korea with UN assistance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov said that in 2017, Russia and China presented a road map for the Korean settlement.

"Despite the well-known difficulties in these talks, we believe that in principle we have approached the third stage of the document implementation - the resumption of multilateral cooperation to resolve the entire range of problems on the Korean Peninsula," he said in an interview with South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"Guided by this logic, we began to develop an appropriate plan of action in 2019, in which we tried to outline the future joint steps of the states involved in four main dimensions: military, political, economic and humanitarian," Lavrov said.

