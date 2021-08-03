UrduPoint.com

Pyongyang Shares Information On Illegal Fishing In Yellow Sea With Seoul - Reports

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Pyongyang Shares Information on Illegal Fishing in Yellow Sea With Seoul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) North Korea has been sending information on illegal fishing in the Yellow Sea to its southern neighbor through the inter-Korean communication hotlines that were restored last week, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing government sources.

On July 27, Seoul and Pyongyang reactivated the hotlines cut off by North Korea last June.

According to the sources, every day at 9.00 a.m. local time (midnight GMT) North Korea sends a fax message, detailing illegal foreign fishing operations in the Yellow Sea, including their number and location.

South Korea, for its part, has sent its own assessments to Pyongyang.

A source said the information from both sides is mostly identical and that such exchanges help avoid clashes in the Yellow Sea.

The majority of the illegal fishing boats are said to be Chinese.

The dialogue between the two countries was stalled after North Korean defectors based in the South had started flying anti-North leaflets on balloons across the border in June 2020. The move resulted in Pyongyang threatening Seoul with state-level action and cutting off all communication channels. In April 2021, the heads of both countries exchanged several official messages, which led to the reopening of the hotlines.

Related Topics

China Pyongyang Seoul North Korea April June July Border 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

56 minutes ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

17 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

2 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

17 minutes ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

27 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.