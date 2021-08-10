MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) North Korea snubbed hotline calls from Seoul on Tuesday as South Korea and the United States moved forward with joint military drills, which have long been a bone of contention between the two Korean states, South Korean media reported.

Earlier in the day, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader, slammed Seoul and Washington for the exercises, the Yonhap news agency reported.

In the morning, the liaison hotline and the military channels were working normally, but in the afternoon, North Korea stopped responding, the agency reported.

The lines were restored last month after being shut down for more than a year. The recent reconciliation saw the two countries discussing plans to rebuild a joint liaison office that Pyongyang destroyed last year and hold a summit of the leaders, media reported.