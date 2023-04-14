UrduPoint.com

Pyongyang Test-Fired New Hwansong-18 ICBM On Thursday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) North Korea tested a new Hwansong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday.

North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan that flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday. The launch prompted the Japanese authorities to issue an evacuation order for the residents of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, which reportedly led to the temporary suspension of high-speed trains and road transport in the north of the country.

Japan has filed a protest against North Korea through its embassy in Beijing, noting that such actions are a threat to global peace and security, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

The launch came amid a halt in cross-border communication between the two Koreas. Since Friday morning, the North has stopped responding to regular calls from the South through inter-Korean communication channels, including the military and the unification ministry lines.

Thursday's North Korean missile firing marked the ninth launch this year. Last year, Pyongyang launched 37 ballistic missiles.

