Pyongyang to Continue Developing Offensive Means, Kim Jong Un Says - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will continue to further develop offensive means, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

Speaking alongside officials and scientists who contributed to Pyongyang's recent successful missile test, the North Korean leader said on Monday that his country "will continue to attain the goal of reinforcing national defense capabilities, develop more of powerful strike means to make our People's Army equip with them," Yonhap said citing the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Pyongyang has confirmed that it tested its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24. The Thursday launch was North Korea's first ICBM test since 2017. Japan said that if Pyongyang launched the missile along a conventional trajectory, it could have flown 15,000 km (9,320 miles), reaching any point on US soil.

