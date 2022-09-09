Pyongyang to Retaliate With Nuclear Weapons in Case of Nuclear Attack, Threat - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) North Korea will retaliate with a nuclear strike if attacked with nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, or if there is an imminent threat of such attacks, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing North Korea's state media.

The media cited the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying that the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea adopted a decree entitled Nuclear Weapons Policy on Wednesday. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has the sole right to make any decision concerning nuclear arsenals, according to the document.

According to the report, conditions for the use of nuclear weapons include an attack or imminent threat of an attack by an enemy country using nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction on North Korea, an attack by hostile nuclear or non-nuclear nations on the leadership and command of the nuclear forces of North Korea, and the destructive attack on the country's strategically important facilities.

The KCNA said that a nuclear strike would be launched immediately to destroy the hostile forces, the source of the provocation, and its command in the event of North Korea's command and control system of the nuclear forces being threatened by a hostile attack.