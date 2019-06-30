UrduPoint.com
Pyongyang To Unlikely Agree To Denuclearization To Obtain Easing Of Sanctions - Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) North Korea will unlikely denuclearize in order to achieve softening of sanctions against Pyongyang, Moon Chung-in, the special adviser for foreign affairs and national security to the South Korean president, told Sputnik.

"[US National Security Adviser] John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continue to tell North Korea that there will be no easing of sanctions until complete denuclearization. North Korea, most likely, will not negotiate with the United States under these conditions," Moon said.

According to the adviser, Washington should send a clear message to Pyongyang that its intentions are friendly.

"The United States should make a gesture, showing that it is going to reduce tensions, that it has no hostile intentions towards North Korea," the adviser said.

US President Donald Trump is paying an official visit to South Korea from June 29-30. On Friday, the US president also invited North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un via Twitter to meet him at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in coming days.

Kim and Trump have been engaged in talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula for months. In June 2018, the two leaders expressed commitment for the denuclearization at their landmark bilateral meeting in Singapore. The next round of talks, held in February in Vietnam, however, ended abruptly without any agreement.

