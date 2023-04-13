Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pyongyang's Missile Lands Outside Japan's Territorial Waters - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Pyongyang's Missile Lands Outside Japan's Territorial Waters - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that North Korea's missile has landed outside Japan's territorial waters and that he was convening a meeting of the National Security Council.

"North Korea has fired a ballistic missile. I confirm that the missile did not land within our country's territorial waters. After that, I will receive a detailed report, and then the National Security Council, involving four key ministers, will be convened," Kishida told journalists.

The Japanese Defense Ministry believes that North Korea's missile was an intercontinental one, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday morning.

Around the same time, a Sputnik correspondent reported after receiving an urgent notification on his phone that the Japanese authorities issued an evacuation order for the residents of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido amid risks that Pyongyang's missile could land near the island. Local media reported that the missile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The Japanese military confirmed that the missile had landed without specifying where and adding that there was no chance of the missile landing somewhere near Hokkaido.

There is no immediate information on material damage to aircraft or ships.

The North Korean missile launch on Thursday marked the 9th launch this year. Last year, Pyongyang launched 37 ballistic missiles.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pyongyang Same Japan North Korea Media

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets rally continues

UAE stock markets rally continues

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, ..

Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Stra ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Strategy

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Iftar banquet with aut ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Iftar banquet with autistic children

4 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Egypt review bilateral relation ..

Presidents of UAE, Egypt review bilateral relations, regional developments

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.