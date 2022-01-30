UrduPoint.com

Pyongyang's Missile Launch Posed No Immediate Threat To US, Allies - Indo-Pacific Command

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 09:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) North Korea's latest missile test did not pose any immediate threat to the United States, the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said.

"We are aware of the DPRK's ballistic missile launch today and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners," INDOPACOM said in a statement.

According to the release, the US condemns such missile tests and calls on North Korea to refrain from further "destabilizing acts.

"

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation," INDOPACOM emphasized.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Sunday that the suspected ballistic missile launched by Pyongyang flew 800 km (497 miles) on Sunday reaching a maximum altitude of 2,000 km (1,243 miles), and fell outside of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after its estimated 30-minute flight.

More Stories From World

