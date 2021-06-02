UrduPoint.com
Q1 Employment Hour Losses Equivalent Of 140M Jobs: Global Labor Body

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:42 PM

The International Labor Organization said Wednesday the COVID-19 crisis is far from over, and it estimates that in the first quarter of this year, 4.8% of working hours were lost, amounting to 140 million full-time jobs

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The International Labor Organization said Wednesday the COVID-19 crisis is far from over, and it estimates that in the first quarter of this year, 4.8% of working hours were lost, amounting to 140 million full-time jobs.

The ILO released its World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2021, 15 months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

"We estimate that in the first quarter of this year 2021, 4.8% of total working hours were lost as a result of the COVID crisis, and that is the equivalent of 140 million full-time jobs," said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder in a virtual news conference from Geneva.

He said the labor market crisis created by the pandemic is far from over, and employment growth will not be enough to make up for the losses.

"It's not just been a public health crisis. It's also been an employment and human crisis as well," said Ryder.

Global unemployment is expected to stand at 205 million people in 2022, significantly surpassing 187 million in 2019.

He said this corresponds to a global unemployment rate of 5.7%.

