Qaeda attack kills 19 soldiers in south Yemen: security officials

Aden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Al-Qaeda gunmen killed 19 soldiers in an attack on an army base in southern Yemen Friday, security officials said, a day after deadly assaults by rebels and a militant bomber.

The gunmen stormed Al-Mahfad base in Abyan province and remained inside for several hours before military reinforcements came, three security officials told AFP, adding that the soldiers were killed in clashes with the militants.