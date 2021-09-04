'QAnon Shaman' in US Capitol Riot Pleads Guilty to Felony Obstruction - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as "QAnon Shaman," pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from his participation in the Capitol building riot on January 6, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

"Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, 34, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty today to obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, for his role in the crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Department said in a release.

Chansley was among the crowd that broke into the US Capitol building and proceeded to the Upper West Terrace inside the building where the election certification proceedings were taking place, the release said.

Chansley faces up to 20 years in prison and a period of supervised release. Sentencing has been scheduled for November 17, the release said.

The defendant has become the most recognized participant of the riot due to his extravagant outfit, which included bull horns and a fur headdress. He was arrested on January 9 and has been in custody ever since.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results. Trump has claimed the election results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud and robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged over 500 people for participating in the event.