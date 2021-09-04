UrduPoint.com

'QAnon Shaman' In US Capitol Riot Pleads Guilty To Felony Obstruction - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

'QAnon Shaman' in US Capitol Riot Pleads Guilty to Felony Obstruction - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021)   Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as "QAnon Shaman," pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from his participation in the Capitol building riot on January 6, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

"Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, 34, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty today to obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, for his role in the crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Department said in a release.

Chansley was among the crowd that broke into the US Capitol building and proceeded to the Upper West Terrace inside the building where the election certification proceedings were taking place, the release said.

Chansley faces up to 20 years in prison and a period of supervised release. Sentencing has been scheduled for November 17, the release said.

The defendant has become the most recognized participant of the riot due to his extravagant outfit, which included bull horns and a fur headdress. He was arrested on January 9 and has been in custody ever since.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results. Trump has claimed the election results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud and robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged over 500 people for participating in the event.

Related Topics

Election Dead Protest Trump Terrace Phoenix January November Congress 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan University playing key role for promot ..

Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in pr ..

22 minutes ago
 UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, ..

UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, Sudan September 6-9 - Spokesp ..

22 minutes ago
 COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tour ..

COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tourists leftover trash

22 minutes ago
 MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone ..

MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone office

22 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Li ..

UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Libya Cease Armed Clashes in Tri ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.